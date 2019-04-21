WATCH | Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni present jerseys to visiting Maldives president

By PTI

BANGALORE: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and his Chennai Super Kings counterpart MS Dhoni Sunday presented autographed jerseys of their respective teams to visiting Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih before their IPL match here.

Dhoni, who has served as India captain, was the first to present CSK's yellow jersey to Solih before current India skipper Kohli presented RCB's red-and-black outfit to the visiting dignitary at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) member Diana Edulji was among those officials present on the occasion.

Solih, a cricket enthusiast, was elected as Maldives president in November last year.