David Warner accumulates 500 runs in IPL for fifth time in a row

He joins Virat Kohli as the only other player to hit 500+ runs in five seasons.

Published: 22nd April 2019 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Warner has never scored below 500 runs, in a season, since joining SRH in 2014 | AP

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner has become the first player to amass 500 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League after he played an impeccable knock of 67 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The top scorer of this season so far, Warner, has been delivering a flawless performance in this season as his tally of 517 runs consists of six half-centuries and one century.

Interestingly, Warner was the highest run-getter in the 2017 IPL as well, as he scored 641 runs in 14 innings, startlingly, 143 runs ahead of the second-positioned Gautam Gambhir.

The 32-year old has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2014 and Warner has not disappointed the franchise even once because he has never scored below 500 runs, in a season, since then. This was his fifth successive 500+ runs in the league.

Warner was not permitted to take part in the last season of IPL amid the ball-tampering controversy. However, he made an exuberance comeback in the league and toppled everyone to become the leading scorer.

Warner helped his side hand over woeful KKR a humiliating nine-wicket defeat as they chased down the modest target of 160 runs with five overs to spare.

Also, his opening partner Jonny Bairstow too contributed equally in the victory as he scored an unbeaten 80 runs and interestingly, he is the second highest run-getter this season.

Hyderabad will now visit Chennai to face Chennai Super Kings.

