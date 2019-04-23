Home Sport IPL News

After three-year gap, Vishakhapatnam to host two IPL matches

The Eliminator (May 8) and Qualifier 2 (May 10) of the tourney to be held at VDCA-ACA Cricket Stadium in Port City.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (File Photo)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Here is big news for cricket loving people of the city. VDCA-ACA Cricket Stadium at Pothinamallayyapalem will host Indian Premier League (IPL) matches after  a gap of three years. Committee of Administrators (CoAs) chief Vinod Rai told a news agency in Delhi that two IPL matches, Eliminator (May 8) and Qualifier 2 (May 10), have been shifted to Visakhapatnam. The announcement of Board of Control or Cricket has brought cheers to both cricket fraternity and fans in the city.

Visakhapatnam has so far hosted nine IPL  matches when Sunrisers opted out of Hyderabad due to the Telangana agitation and six when Mumabi and Pune were forced to move out due to the water crisis. The City of Destiny, particularly VDCA-ACA stadium, has become a Hobson’s choice as far as cricket is concerned, said former Test umpire and VDCA general secretary K  Parthasaradhi, and general secretary of VDCA. He said the stadium was ready in all respects to host the  matches even at the last minute.


ALSO READ| Here's why IPL final shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad

He said IPL team was making arrangements at the stadium for the last fortnight for the women IPL matches to be held in the first week of May. Even Hotsar crew was now stationed at the stadium  for the last 15 days. He said  people of Visakhapatnam are not so rich like their counterparts in other metros and cities and the IPL ticket prices might be pinching for them. However, with heavy tourist traffic to the city from Odisha and Bengal, the matches may witness full crowd,  Pardhasaradhi said. He said there would not any clash of dates of IPL men and women matches.

T. Srikant, software employee and a big fan of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, said he was very happy to know that the IPL  matches will be held in the city again. He said he would witness live action of both the matches.

Reacting to news of allotment of two IPL matches in Vizag, VDCA vice-president DS Varma said it is good and really bonus for the city. The city hosted the IPL matches in 2016 when Mumbai High Court shunted out IPL matches from Maharashtra in view of  drought in the State. Varma said Vizag stadium is one stadium in the country which is always ready 365 days and the BCCI and ACA have immense confidence in the stadium for hosting the matches even in the last minute. He said when Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association  expressed its inability to host the India West Indies match, Vizag lapped up the opportunity and it hosted  the match.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL VDCA ACA Cricket Stadium IPL Vishakhapatnam IPL Andhra Pradesh IPL playoffs shifted IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp