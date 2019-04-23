Home Sport IPL News

Ashton Turner earns unwanted T20 record with five straight ducks

It was the 26-year-old's third consecutive golden duck in the IPL since being picked by RR.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Turner, who missed out on Australia's World Cup squad, extended his horrific run| Twitter

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Australia's Ashton Turner has notched up five ducks in a row in Twenty20 cricket -- including three in the Indian Premier League -- entering the record books for the dubious distinction.

Turner, who missed out on Australia's World Cup squad announced last week, extended his horrific run for his IPL side Rajasthan Royals after getting out for nought to Delhi Capitals paceman Ishant Sharma on Monday.

It was the 26-year-old's third consecutive golden duck -- meaning out first ball -- since being picked by Rajasthan for $72,000 in the December auctions.

The tall right-handed batsman was caught at extra cover after being deceived on a slower delivery by Sharma in a match that Rajasthan lost by six wickets.

Turner was trapped lbw by Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in his team's previous game on Sunday.

He fell to Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin on his IPL debut last week after mistiming a hit to long off.

His two previous ducks came in the first T20 against India in Visakhapatnam in late February and for the Perth Scorchers against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League on February 9.

The middle-order batsman rose to prominence with his match-winning 84 in a one-day international against India in March and was lauded for his finishing prowess.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 RR Ashton Turner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp