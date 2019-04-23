Home Sport IPL News

Visakhapatnam to host 2 IPL play off matches on May 8 & 10

Visakhapatnam, an international cricket venue, had hosted a few IPL matches in 2016.

Published: 23rd April 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

IPL trophy | File | PTI

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The port city of Visakhapatnam will host two play-off matches in the ongoing IPL on May 8 and 10, the Andhra Cricket Association informed in a press release here Tuesday.

The play-offs were originally scheduled to be held in Chennai but were now being re-located to Visakhapatnam due to exigencies, ACA general secretary Ch Arun Kumar said.

IPL officials visited the YSR-ACA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam recently to inspect the facilities for possibly making it a standby venue in any eventuality.

"The ground is in excellent condition and all other facilities are in place for conducting the IPL matches," the ACA general secretary said.

Visakhapatnam, an international cricket venue, had hosted a few IPL matches in 2016 when the Maharashtra High Court barred conduct of matches in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp