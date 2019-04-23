Visakhapatnam to host 2 IPL play off matches on May 8 & 10

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The port city of Visakhapatnam will host two play-off matches in the ongoing IPL on May 8 and 10, the Andhra Cricket Association informed in a press release here Tuesday.

The play-offs were originally scheduled to be held in Chennai but were now being re-located to Visakhapatnam due to exigencies, ACA general secretary Ch Arun Kumar said.

IPL officials visited the YSR-ACA cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam recently to inspect the facilities for possibly making it a standby venue in any eventuality.

"The ground is in excellent condition and all other facilities are in place for conducting the IPL matches," the ACA general secretary said.

Visakhapatnam, an international cricket venue, had hosted a few IPL matches in 2016 when the Maharashtra High Court barred conduct of matches in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.