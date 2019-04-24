Home Sport IPL News

AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis propel RCB to 202/4 against KXIP

In the last two overs, both Stonis and De Villiers hammered 45 runs off Mohammad Shami and Hardus Viljoen.

Published: 24th April 2019

By PTI

BENGALURU: AB de Villiers' scintillating half-century and a 121-run stand with Marcus Stoinis propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to 202 for four against Kings XI Punjab in a must-win Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Sent into bat, De Villiers scored a brilliant unbeaten 82 off 44 balls with three fours and seven sixes, while Stoinis hammered 46 off 34 balls with two fours and three sixes.

After reaching his 50 off 35 balls, De Villiers, smashed Shami for three sixes, plundering 18 runs in the penultimate over.

In the last over, both Stoinis and De Villiers hammered 27 runs off Viljoen, which helped the hosts to race past 200 runs mark.

Put into bat, opener Parthiv (43 off 24 balls) and Virat Kohli gave a rollicking start getting 35 runs on board in 18 balls but RCB captain was dismissed by Shami after he was caught by Mandeep Singh at extra cover.

Parthiv then got into the act for RCB, hitting out of the park Shami for three boundaries and a six in sixth over, who conceded 18 runs in his third over.

The left-hander also was severe on Ankit Rajpoot, hitting him for four boundaries and a six.

The wicket-keeper batsman did not last long as he was caught by Ravichandran Ashwin off Murugan Ashwin after he had smashed seven 4s and two sixes.

Looking good at 71 for 2 in 38 balls, RCB lost two quick wickets of Moeen Ali (4) and Akashdeep Nath (3), leaving RCB at the crossroads way 81 for 4.

De Villiers brought up the fifty runs partnership for the fifth wicket with Stoinis with a mighty six over deep mid-wicket off Murugan.

Giving him able support at the other end was Stoinis, who notched up a useful knock.

It turned out to be a forgettable day for Shami and Viljoen as they conceded 53 and 51 runs, respectively.

IPL 2019 RCB KXIP AB de Villiers

