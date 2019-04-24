Home Sport IPL News

Collective effort key to Delhi Capitals' IPL 2019 success

Kagiso Rabada also said that the team are focused on the positives, not the negatives.

Published: 24th April 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

DC players celebrates | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Not focusing on mistakes and weaknesses has helped Delhi Capitals remain positive in the ongoing Indian Premier League, feels pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

When asked if the break of five days before their next game will affect the team's momentum, Rabada said, "Currently, there is a lot of positivity in the team. We are focusing on positives rather than looking for our mistakes and weaknesses.

"So, we are taking this break as time to relax and focus on our strengths and thus it is a welcome one."

The South African is currently the Purple Cap holder with 23 wickets. Young opener Prithvi Shaw said he is happy as long as he is contributing to the team's wins.

"Each player wants to perform in every match he plays. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. If I am not able to perform in a given match, I leave that behind. I am not a person who will think about the past. I go match by match," Shaw said during a promotional event.

"And even though I am not scoring 50s and 100s, I am happy that I am performing my role which is to give a good start to the team and score as many runs and possible in the powerplay overs."

With 14 points from 11 games, Delhi Capitals are placed second in the points table.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra said that Delhi Capitals' collective effort is the reason behind the team's success this season.

"It's been a collective effort of the team. No doubt they (Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly) have had an effect on our performance. They keep sharing their valuable inputs with the team and are always helping the youngsters.

"We are not dependent on any particular individual. Everyone is performing in one match or the other and is contributing towards the success of the team," Mishra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 Kagiso Rabada DC Amit Mishra Prithvi Shaw

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp