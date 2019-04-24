Home Sport IPL News

Nice to be back after missing games due to sickness: Harbhajan Singh

The India off-spinner picked up the two crucial wickets of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here Tuesday night.

Published: 24th April 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

CSK bowler Harbhajan Singh celebrates with skipper MS Dhoni the dismissal of SRH batsman David Warner. (Photo | PTI)

CSK bowler Harbhajan Singh celebrates with skipper MS Dhoni the dismissal of SRH batsman David Warner. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The seasoned Harbhajan Singh is glad to be back in action after being laid low by health issues.

The India off-spinner picked up the two crucial wickets of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here Tuesday night.

"It's always nice to go out there in the middle, unfortunately I missed a few games due to sickness. My whole family was sick, in fact. Nice to be back, and really happy with the result as well," Harbhajan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Watson brought back memories of last year's IPL final with a blazing knock of 96 that has almost ensured a play-off berth for CSK.

Harbhajan said, "We would have liked to finish the game in the 19th over itself, but the boys were just testing our hearts. Somehow we have the tendency to take it to the last over. As long as we're getting the result, we're fine.

"It's nice to see Shane Watson getting those runs under his belt. He's a serious player, last year he won us the final single-handedly, and this innings will boost his confidence."

He said it is always going to be difficult for visiting teams to beat them at the Chepauk.

"We always play well in Chennai, we know our conditions, and thanks to this beautiful crowd who come here to Chennai Super Kings. When teams come here, they have to play much better cricket than us to beat us," Harbhajan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harbhajan Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp