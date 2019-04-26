Home Sport IPL News

Ashok Dinda hits back at RCB

The fast bowler's reaction comes after his former IPL team posted a tweet taking a jibe at him.

Published: 26th April 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian fast bowler Ashok Dinda hit back at Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday and reminded them of his career achievements.

"Haters, helping you get your statistics right. Stop and stare well your opinion is not my reality. So shut your hating selves and keep me out of your mouth,' Dinda wrote on his Facebook account.

Dinda's reaction came out just a day after his former Indian Premier League (IPL) team posted a tweet taking a jibe at the bowler.

RCB's bowler Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets against Kings XI Punjab and the team's social media handle tweeted the bowler's picture captioning it as "Dinda academy? What's that?"

The tweet was later taken down by the franchise and they decided to give an explanation for deleting the post.

"As some of you pointed out, the previous version of this tweet was in bad taste. However, for all of you who have relentlessly trolled this lad, he said #challengeAccepted and bowled his heart out! 4-0-36-3, 15 off his last two overs & 2 wickets in those! #PlayBold #RCBvKXIP," RCB tweeted.

Umesh Yadav was under fire as he conceded 24 runs in the final over in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. RCB was able to win the match by one run but this performance by the bowler drew a fair share of criticism.

RCB is currently positioned at the seventh place in the IPL league standings and they next face Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Stadium on April 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 RCB Ashok Dinda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp