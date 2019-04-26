Home Sport IPL News

Inswingers coming off well after county stint: Varun Aaron

In an excellent new-ball spell of 3-1-10-2, Aaron removed both the Kolkata Knight Riders openers -- Chris Lynn (0) and Shubman Gill (14) -- with inswinging deliveries.

Published: 26th April 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals Varun Aaron. (Photo | PTI)

Rajasthan Royals Varun Aaron. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Rajasthan Royals pacer Varun Aaron credited his county stint for his improvement as a bowler, following the team's three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here.

In an excellent new-ball spell of 3-1-10-2, Aaron removed both the Kolkata Knight Riders openers -- Chris Lynn (0) and Shubman Gill (14) -- with inswinging deliveries.

"I've always bowled inswing but it's coming off a lot better after my county stint," said Aaron, who was not bought by any team for IPL 2018 and went on to play county cricket with Leicestershire, on Thursday.

Aaron took full advantage of the Eden green top and delivered a beauty to clean up Gill with a knuckle-ball that sharply cut back in.

"I used to rely on my outswing a lot before. But last year when I was not playing the IPL, I played county cricket and did work on my inswing which is really handy because on wickets like these you can't get give much of room. So there's no point bowling outswing at my pace," the 29-year-old said.

Aaron said he would be returning to county cricket.

"I'm looking forward to going and playing in county cricket after the IPL because I've some time. I really enjoyed my time last year. I don't really know which team will need a fast bowler since I'm going to join mid-season. It all depends on the availability of the current players and their fitness and form."

All-praise for the Eden wicket, Aaron said it was a very good cricketing surface.

"The wicket definitely had something for everybody, not just me. I was looking forward to bowling here because it had more bounce than the other wickets we played on.

"Since we won the toss and chose to bowl, we knew there would be a little seam movement up front. I always love bowling at Eden and it is one of my favourite places to bowl and it has a value-for-shot outfield."

This was his only second appearance for Rajasthan Royals this season and the pacer said: "It was more of a team combination thing and management's decision. There was no injury concern at all."

Chasing 176, Royals had lost their top four batsmen including that of Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes in 10.1 overs but Aaron said they never gave up.

"At no point, we thought that the game's lost as the Eden has such a fast outfield. You get so much value for your shots. We were just like three or four hits away and it came off well," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals Varun Aaron IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp