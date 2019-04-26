MS Dhoni ruled out of CSK vs MI due to fever

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was Friday ruled out of their IPL game against Mumbai Indians owing to fever, the franchise said.

The twice World Cup-winning captain is missing a CSK match only for the second time since 2010.

"Thala (Dhoni) missing out a game for the second time this season, this time due to fever!" CSK wrote on its twitter handle.

This is the second time Dhoni has missed a CSK game this season -- the first being against Sunrisers Hyderabad because of back spasms.

The three-time Indian Premier League winners lost that match.

Suresh Raina was named stand-in skipper in Dhoni's absence.

"MS and Jaddu are not well, they have fever and they will miss today's game. We have three changes: MS, Jaddu and one more player is not playing (Faf).

"Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay and Santner come in," Raina said after winning the toss at Chepauk.

This is only the fourth IPL match Dhoni is not playing for CSK.

Chennai Super Kings starting XI: Suresh Raina (capt), Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu (wk), Dhruv Shorey, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.