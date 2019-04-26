Home Sport IPL News

MS Dhoni ruled out of CSK vs MI due to fever

This is the second time Dhoni has missed a CSK game this season -- the first being against SRH because of back spasms.

Published: 26th April 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

CSK batsman M S Dhoni. (Photo | PTI)

This is only the fourth IPL match Dhoni is not playing for CSK. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was Friday ruled out of their IPL game against Mumbai Indians owing to fever, the franchise said.

The twice World Cup-winning captain is missing a CSK match only for the second time since 2010.

"Thala (Dhoni) missing out a game for the second time this season, this time due to fever!" CSK wrote on its twitter handle.

This is the second time Dhoni has missed a CSK game this season -- the first being against Sunrisers Hyderabad because of back spasms.

The three-time Indian Premier League winners lost that match.

Suresh Raina was named stand-in skipper in Dhoni's absence.

"MS and Jaddu are not well, they have fever and they will miss today's game. We have three changes: MS, Jaddu and one more player is not playing (Faf).

"Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay and Santner come in," Raina said after winning the toss at Chepauk.

This is only the fourth IPL match Dhoni is not playing for CSK.

Chennai Super Kings starting XI: Suresh Raina (capt), Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu (wk), Dhruv Shorey, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 CSK MS Dhoni MI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp