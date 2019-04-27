Home Sport IPL News

Beginning every game as the underdogs helps us, says Shreyas Iyer

With 14 points from 11 games, DC have been incredibly consistent and are on the brink of qualifying for the playoffs.

Published: 27th April 2019 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Iyer has been at the center of DC's revival | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals are at the cusps of reaching the playoffs after six long years and captain Shreyas Iyer feels the reason for the success lies in the fact that his side starts every game as the underdogs.

Delhi Daredevils was rechristened as Delhi Capitals before the start of the IPL this season and the change in name has brought with it a change in fortunes as well.

ALSO READ | IPL 2019 playoffs likely to have 7.30 PM start

The team is sitting third in the points table with 14 points from 11 games.

"No one expected that we would do this well. We play every game as if it's a do or die situation. We go out as the underdogs in each game and that helps us.

"Ricky (Ponting) always says that (starting as underdogs) gets the best out of everyone," Iyer said on the eve of Delhi's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here.

Delhi need just two more points from three games to qualify for the playoffs but the 24-year-old said the team is looking to win at least two of their remaining games.

"The job is just half done so far. We need to win one more but our aim is to win two out of the three matches. That is the benchmark we have set for ourselves."

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to start on May 30 in UK, several international players including those from England and Australia have either left or will be leaving the IPL mid-way owing to national duty.

Asked whether RCB power-hitter Moeen Ali's departure will impact the team, Iyer said Delhi would try and capitalise on the Englishman's absence.

"Players going away from other teams is an advantage for us. Specially that ones who have been doing well for their side and Moeen Ali is one of them and we will try and utilise the situation to the best of our abilities."

Delhi have been in woeful form at home winning just two of their five matches here but the skipper feels the side now has a fair idea of the pitch.

"It's an advantage for us because we get to practice in the afternoon and we have been doing that in the night games. We are now aware of the wickets, how it's going to play we have a fair idea now.

"In all the coming three games we are playing here, Chennai and then back again and it's kind of a similar wicket. So it's a blessing in disguise for us to be going through this condition," Iyer said.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant-inspired Delhi eye playoff berth against rejuvenated RCB

Meanwhile RCB all-rounder Washington Sundar said his side is looking to win all three of their remaining games to keep their playoff hopes afloat.

"We thought we will just enjoy each game specially after losing six straight games. We are now looking to win the remaining matches and give ourselves the best chance to qualify," Sundar said.

RCB will face Delhi after a three-match winning streak. Their bowling unit has finally produced the results which gives the side immense confidence.

"We have managed to defend three games on the trot which was very difficult for any team to do. We have bowled really well in the powerplay and that is a good for us."

Asked about Ali's departure, Sundar said the team is not concerned as they have several foreign players to take the Englishman's place.

"Ali had a good season and his experience and form will be missed but we have many players to replace him. We've got CDG (Colin de Grandhomme) and (Shimron) Heytmer," said Sundar.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 DC Shreyas Iyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp