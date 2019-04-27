IPL 2019 playoffs likely to have 7.30 PM start

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The timings of IPL play-offs beginning May 7 are likely to be preponed by 30 minutes to ensure matches don't stretch past midnight, as seen in a few games this season.

"We have spoken to the broadcasters and most likely, the play-offs will have a 7.30 PM start instead of 8 PM," a BCCI official told PTI after a COA meeting here on Saturday.

Games going beyond midnight has attracted criticism from fans while experts like former England captain Michael Vaughan have slammed over rate of teams in the competition.

Four captains including Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli have been fined Rs 12 lakh each for maintaining a slow over rate.

In the 2018 edition, the play-offs had a 7 PM start.

Qualifier 1 of IPL 2019 will be played in Chennai on May 7, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Vizag on May 8 and 10 while the final will be held in Hyderabad on May 12.