Not super without king

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If we look at the history of Indian cricket, Mumbai has won the Ranji Trophy the maximum number of times. Among the reasons behind their domination was the determination and passion of their players. In a way, the same can be said of Mumbai Indians too.

These traits led Mumbai to a crushing 46-run win over Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. It was a clinical performance that left the capacity crowd dumbstruck. Chasing a modest 156 to win, Chennai plunged into tro­uble when Lasith Malinga had Shane Watson caught at fine-leg in the first over. It was a virtual procession after that as Chennai’s batsmen paid for poor shot selection.

Krunal Pandya, with figures of two for seven in three overs was the most influential bowler. He castled Ambati Rayudu with an arm ball for a blob and then got Kedar Jadhav playing across the line. The manner of these two dismissals left the hosts demoralised.

Earlier, a captain’s knock of 67 by Rohit Sharma and a valuable 32 by Evin Lewis propelled Mumbai to a fighting total ag­a­i­nst the hosts missing MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. Down with fever, neither came to the gr­­ound. Stand-in skipper Su­r­e­sh Raina did a good job by res­tricting Mumbai to 155/4. His task was made ea­­­sier by Mitchell Santner and Ha­rbhajan Singh, who gave away only nine in his first three overs.

Rohit was subdued a bit, but Quinton de Kock pulled and dr­ove Deepak Chahar to the fe­nce. Sensing De Kock’s intent, Ch­ahar bowled a slower one wh­­ich resulted in a top ed­ge and the skier was held by wicketkeeper Rayudu. Chahar’s joy was short lived as he kept erring in length, which was exploited by Rohit and Lewis.

Harbhajan initially extracted good bounce and turn on his favourite surface. He choked the stroke play of Rohit and Lewis with his accuracy. Raina made Harbhajan bowl his final over early which proved costly, as Rohit struck the off-spinner for two mighty sixes. Coming in place of Ben Cutting, Lewis lent good support to his skipper. The duo took Mumbai close to the 100-run mark. While trying to up the run rate, Lewis played an ambitious pull off Santner, which failed to clear the mid-wicket fence and Dwayne Bravo made no mistake in catching the ball.

Santner bowled with control and accuracy. He was the most successful of the host spinners and got the big wicket of Rohit. It was a clever piece of bowling, as he deceived the India opener and induced a false shot which went straight to long-on.

“It was a patchy performance. Che­nnai’s batsman got out due to poor shot selection. Chahar’s problem is consistency and the lengths he bowls. With experience, he will sort this out,’’ opined former India player Tinu Yohannan.

Brief scores: Mumbai 155/4 in 20 ovs (Rohit 67, Lewis 32) bt Chennai 109 in 17.4 ovs (Vijay 38; Malinga 4/37).