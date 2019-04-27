Rohit Sharma breaks spin jinx, brings out A-game

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There were many talking points in Chennai Super Kings’ home match against Mu­mbai Indians on Friday. Ch­e­nnai skipper MS Dhoni missing out one of the high-vo­ltage clashes due to fever along with Ravindra Jadeja, Mumbai’s Evin Lewis getting a chance ahead of South African pace im­port Beuran Hendricks, Harbhajan Singh up against his former IPL captain Rohit Sharma were a few to mention. Among these, the notable one was how Rohit negotiated spin at Chennai’s fortress called MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rohit Sharma top-scored for

Mumbai Indians with

67 | d sampathkumar

Before Friday’s clash, Rohit had gotten out to spinners five times and averaged 9.8 this season. His strike rate was also low (114) as compared to that against pacers (136.6). Though Mumbai had not been affected by Rohit’s below-par run — he had scored 228 in 10 innings before Friday — his struggle against spinners was evident.

Unusual to what one would witness at Chepauk, there were more than a handful of blue jerseys with Rohit’s name on them amidst the sea of yellow. Rohit, the captain, has widely been appr­eciated. But in Chennai, ag­ai­nst one of the most succe­ssful sides in the tournament, Rohit, the player, had an uphill task. His Twitter post on the eve of the game, “#ElClassico of @IPL is here folks” suggested how much he was looking forward to the game.

In this backdrop, the visitors lost Quinton de Kock for a 9-ball 15 in the third over after being put into bat first. The early exit of the in-form opener added extra pressure on the skipper. But Rohit was in his elements against Chennai.

It all began in the eighth over. While Deepak Chahar went for 36 runs in his first three overs, Harbhajan kept things tight from the other end, conceding nine runs in three overs. After three overs of spin in the powerplay, Rohit had hit 17 off 14 balls, with most of the runs coming of pace bowlers. In came Harbhajan for his fourth over. The second ball of the over was a tossed up delivery at middle stump and he stepped out to hit it over the deep mid-wicket boundary. He followed it up with another six over long-on in the same over.

This acted as a booster as the 31-year-old went after Imran Tahir, Chennai’s best bowler so far this season. It was the legspinner’s final over and he had conceded just 21 runs in the first three for one wicket. Having notched up a fifty by then, Rohit went for the kill, hitting two fours and a six off him.

While he got out to the left-arm spin of Mitchell Santner in the next over, the skipper’s 48-ball 67 would have done a world of good in keeping his spirits high.

With Mumbai inching towa­rds securing a playoffs berth, their captain finding his feet in the business end of the season is a big shot in the arm.