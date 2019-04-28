Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against KKR

By PTI

KOLKATA: Mumbai Indians won the toss and put Kolkata Knight Riders in to bat in an Indian Premier League match here Sunday.

Mumbai will qualify for the playoffs if they win today while KKR are placed at number seven spot in the IPL points table.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney.