KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma fined 15 per cent of match fee for hitting stumps after dismissal 

Rohit was earlier fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab.

Published: 29th April 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for hitting the stumps with his bat after his dismissal (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for hitting the stumps with his bat after his dismissal during their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here.

Expressing his frustration after being given out leg before wicket, the batsman hit the stumps with his bat at the non-striker's end, violating the Indian Premier League's code of conduct at the Eden Gardens Sunday night.

Mumbai Indians lost the high-scoring match by 34-runs, helping the hosts snap a six-match losing streak.

Rohit admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's code of conduct and accepted the sanction.

"Mr.Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," an IPL release said.

With MI chasing an imposing target of 233 to win and ensure a play-offs berth, Rohit looked in good touch before misreading a Harry Gurney delivery which hit his back leg.

While the umpire had no hesitation in ruling the batsman out, Rohit opted for DRS, which upheld the field official's decision.

Rohit was earlier fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab.

 

