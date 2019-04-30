Home Sport IPL News

BCCI look to pocket Rs 20 crore from IPL 2019 playoffs

While Chennai will now host Qualifier 1 on May 7, Vizag will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 with final in Hyderabad.

Published: 30th April 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Trophy. |Twitter@BCCI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to pocket a cool Rs 20 crore from gate money during the playoff games in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. While the gate money during the group stage goes to the various franchises, the money collected from the last four games in the IPL goes to the board.

The BCCI in its budget for the 2019 edition of the cash-rich league has calculated a Rs 2 crore rise from the gate money than what they had collected in the 2018 edition as per documents accessed by IANS. In 2018, the amount calculated as gate money was Rs 18 crore.

The final of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 12 after the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) failed to secure permission to open stands I, J and K.

But quality performance from Chennai Super Kings has seen the board keep Qualifier 1 in Chennai as BCCI doesn't want fans to be robbed a chance to watch a knockout game.

While Chennai will now host Qualifier 1 on May 7, Vizag will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2.

The playoffs are generally hosted at the home grounds of the defending champions and runners-up team, however, certain challenges saw the BCCI remove this year's final from Chennai to Hyderabad.

Hyderabad was expected to host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, but due to local elections scheduled on May 6, 10 and 14, that will not be possible as the police will not be in a position to provide the required security and permissions.

Vizag was kept as back-up for the playoff games and will now host the Eliminator on May 8 and Qualifier 2 on May 10.

Speaking after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) meeting with Team IPL, chief Vinod Rai had spoken about the need to shift the final as the gate sales of the playoff games is BCCI's prerogative.

"We had to shift the matches from Chennai to Hyderabad after TNCA intimated us that they have not procured the requisite permission to open the three stands I, J and K. Since the gate sales of the knock-out matches is BCCI's prerogative, we had to take a call," he had said.

But quality performance from Chennai Super Kings has seen them sit on top of the points table and the board felt that it would be unfair on the team if they removed Qualifier 1 also from Chennai citing the closure of the three stands which can seat around 12,000 spectators.

IPL 2019 BCCI

