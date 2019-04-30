Home Sport IPL News

Mujeeb Ur Rahman creates unwanted IPL record

The Kings XI Punjab bowler conceded 66 runs in his four overs in their loss to SRH.

Mujeeb also conceded the most runs in a single spell in IPL 2019 | AP

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman conceded the most number of runs for an overseas bowler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Monday.

Mujeeb is the joint-second in the list of most expensive spells in the IPL with Indian bowler Ishant Sharma, who was carved for 66 runs by Chennai Super Kings batsmen when he used to play for SRH in 2013.

The unwanted record is still held by the Indian fast-bowler Basil Thampi, who gave away 70 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when he was representing Sunrisers last year.

This is not where the misery ended for the bowler, he also conceded the most number of runs in a single spell in this edition of the IPL.

ALSO READ | Three takeaways from SRH's win over KXIP

Kings XI Punjab bowlers were not able to restrict Hyderabad batsmen and they piled up the third highest total of this year's edition of the IPL. SRH posted 212 runs on the board.

Hyderabad recorded a comfortable victory by 45 runs against Punjab on Monday and as a result of this win, the team is currently placed at the fourth position in the league standings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next play against Mumbai Indians on May 2 whereas Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on May 3.

