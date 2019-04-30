Home Sport IPL News

Mumbai Indians' Krunal Pandya not thinking of playoffs

Mumbai Indians, are placed third with 14 points from 12 games and they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday

Published: 30th April 2019 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Krunal has scored just 167 runs this season | AP

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya Tuesday said though they have done well in the season so far, the three-time IPL champions are not yet thinking about the playoffs.

While Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have booked the two slots for the playoffs, there is competition among five others teams for the remaining two positions.

Currently, Mumbai Indians, are placed third with 14 points from 12 games and they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sunrises Hyderabad are placed fourth on the points table with 12 points from 12 games.

"It (the season) has been very good for us (the team), specially like after playing 12 games, we are almost there at (with) 14 points and still there are two games to go, so it has been a good season for us," said Krunal, who has picked up 8 wickets from 12 matches so far.

Krunal along with his Mumbai teammates South African Quinton De Kock and Ishan Kishan attended the 'Kingfisher Bowl Out' event at a mall in suburban Kurla.

The left-handed batsman, who has scored just 167 runs this season, said that the team was focussing on the next two games and wanted to do well in those matches.

"I guess we (the team) are not thinking of (about) playoffs or anything. We are just focussing on next two games, which are league games, and we just want to do well in those two games and then (we will) see how it goes into the playoffs," Krunal noted.

After the Thursday game, Mumbai will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league game on Sunday here.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 MI SRH Krunal Pandya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp