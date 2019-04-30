Rain delays RCB-RR match, affects press box too

By PTI

BENGALURU: The start of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals has been delayed to rain at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

Soon after the toss rain returned to the ground, prompting the groundsmen bring the covers on to the pitch.

The rain also played havoc in the media box as rain water leaked through the roof.

However, getting a shortened game is still a possibility with the drainage system at Chinnaswamy being one of the best in India.

The SubAir technology does not take more than 20 minutes to get the ground ready once the rain stops.

Rajasthan Captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl.