Mumbai Indians trade Mayank Markande to Delhi Capitals for Sherfane Rutherford

Four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have traded the leg spinner for the West Indies all-rounder.

Published: 31st July 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mayank Markande

Mayank Markande (Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Four-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have traded leg-spinner Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals for West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.

MI have released Markande to Delhi Capitals and in return roped in the Guyanese.

"We wish Mayank the very best for his future. Mayank is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early.

"It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing Mayank for better cricketing prospects and know that Mayank is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the Mumbai Indians family," MI owner Akash Ambani said in a statement.

"I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. Sherfane has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude.

"His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career has been impressive and we believe he will find his home at Mumbai Indians."

