Home Sport IPL News

Rasikh Salam becomes Mumbai Indians' youngest IPL debutant

The 17-year-old medium pacer is only the second player from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL.

Published: 24th March 2019 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Salam was picked up by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. | Mumbai Indians Twitter

By PTI

MUMBAI: Young right-arm medium pacer Rasikh Salam became only the second player from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the Indian Premier League.

Salam, 17, turned up for Mumbai Indians in their opener against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium here Sunday and also opened the bowling for the hosts.

Rasikh, who got his cap from former India pacer Zaheer Khan, is the youngest player to make the debut for Mumbai Indians.

Salam, who hails from Kulgaam district, was picked up by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Parvez Rasool, an off-break bowler, was the first one from the northern state, to play in the cash-rich tournament.

Rasool represented two IPL teams, Pune Warriors India and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Another player from Jammu and Kashmir, Manzoor Dar was picked up by IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab last year but did not feature in any game.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 MI DC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp