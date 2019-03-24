Rishabh Pant's 27-ball 78 powers Delhi Capitals to 213/6 against Mumbai Indians

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rishabh Pant blazed away to an unbeaten 27-ball 78 and powered Delhi Capitals to a mammoth 213 for six against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League opener here.

Pant raced to his half-century in 18 balls, hitting seven towering sixes and as many fours at the Wankhede Stadium, which looked too small for the Delhi dazzler.

Just 21, Pant smashed the world's best fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, for a few sixes as well.

Pant, playing his natural game, mercilessly punished the Mumbai bowlers after South African Colin Ingram (47 off 32 balls 7x4, 1x6) and Shikhar Dhawan (43 off 36 balls; 4x4; 1x6) pulled the visitors out of the rubble and laid the foundation of a big total with their 83-run stand for the third wicket.

The young wicketkeeper was brutal on Hardik Pandya, whom he hammered for two sixes and a four in the 16th over to start the destruction and then spared none.

He struck two sixes and a four off debutant Rasikh Salam in the 19th over. Pant was also brutal on death overs specialist Bumrah.

Rahul Tewatia complimented the stumper with 9 not out.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah suffers injury in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2019 opener

Earlier, the duo of Dhawan and Ingram rallied the Delhi innings after they lost two quick wickets -- Prithvi Shaw (7) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (16) -- inside the first four overs and also took the Mumbai attack to cleansers.

Ingram upped the ante in the eighth over slashing Hardik for a four and then a six.

But Ben Cutting gave Mumbai the much-needed breakthrough as he removed Ingram, who was caught by Hardik in the 13 over.

Dhawan also threw his wicket away as Delhi slumped from 112 for two to 131 for four.

But then it was the Pant show.