By PTI

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match, here Sunday.

Hyderabad regular skipper Kane Williamson misses out on today's game and will be led by India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia opener David Warner will play his first IPL match after the one-year ban imposed on him for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib ul Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna.