IPL 2019: Ravichandran Ashwin mankads Jos Buttler

All the action took place in the 13th over of Royals' run chase, which was bowled by Ashwin.

Published: 25th March 2019 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. While his dismissal was completely within the laws of the game, the lack of a warning before the mankad meant Buttler was understandably livid following his dismissal, as a result of which he became the first victim of 'Mankading' in the history of the Indian Premier League

All the action took place in the 13th over, which was bowled by Ashwin. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the over, Ashwin stopped and with the Englishman out of his crease, he simply removed the bails with Buttler at the non-striker's end, batting on 69 from 43 balls.

Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. The decision went up to the third umpire and with Buttler clearly short of his crease, he was given out and had to depart.

While this was not the first time this has happened to Buttler, the Englishman was furious after Ashwin removed the bails without there even being a warning. 

Rajasthan were 108 for one in 12.4 overs at that stage. Despite a few sixes after that, they ended up losing the game. 

According to Law 41.16- Non-Striker leaving his/her ground early.

