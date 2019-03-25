Home Sport IPL News

Ricky Ponting pleased with Rishabh Pant's maturity

Delhi Capitals coach is also impressed by Pant's ability to win games, especially as a finisher.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant scored 78 off just 27 balls for Delhi Capitals. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Not only as a player, Rishabh Pant has matured tremendously as a person in the last one year and the knock against Mumbai Indians is one of the many he will play in coming years, said Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting.

Pant, Daredevils' top scorer last season, has set the tone with a blistering 78 off 27 balls against Mumbai Indians during his team's 37-run win in Mumbai last night.

"I have seen Rishabh mature in his game and as a person and that won't be the only game he wins for DC. He will win many more games for sure," a proud coach said on the eve of Delhi's match against Chennai Super Kings here.

Ponting said while he always knew that the young left-hander possessed x-factor, what has impressed him is his ability to win games.

"I have known for a couple of seasons now that Rishabh Pant has got that x-factor but what I like more and more about him is how he is turning that into match-winning performances more and more often as well," Ponting said.

Terming Rishabh as a finisher, Ponting feels that he is at his best whenever a platform is created.

"If you look at the back half of the last edition, he was playing his best when our team was playing its best in those games. Even yesterday, we set up a good platform for him to go and express himself.

"Colin Ingram did a great job to change the momentum for us and giving Rishabh a platform to go and finish off the innings. But he is something special. You don't see innings like that every day and he is doing it more and more often."

ALSO READ | Important to groom Rishabh Pant as he is the next big thing: Yuvraj Singh

Shikhar Dhawan played the role of an anchor compared to his free-hitting self.

"That is what we want from Shikhar. Hold the top-order together. Probably, the reason he was more subdued was because it wasn't easy to bat early on. First three or four batsmen told me that there was a bit of seam movement.

"We needed Shikhar to play that sort of role and get through the tough overs and that was going to allow Ingram and Rishabh to play the way they did later on. It's been a really encouraging start for Shikhar."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 Ricky Ponting Rishabh Pant DC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp