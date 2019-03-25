Jasprit Bumrah has 'recovered well' from shoulder injury

By UNI

MUMBAI: Jasprit Bumrah, the India pacer, has "recovered well" from a shoulder injury sustained during the Indian Premier League 2019 clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Bumrah walked off the field at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in visible pain after injuring his left shoulder while trying to intercept Rishabh Pant's hit on his follow through.

Pant dug out a toe-crusher, and Bumrah attempted to stop the ball with his left hand, but couldn't make clean contact and fell over.

He lay flat on his back, wincing in pain, even as India team-mates Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai captain, and Pant, among others rushed to him.

Bumrah didn't come out to bat later as Mumbai lost by 37 runs.

It was a huge scare for India, given how crucial Bumrah is to their plans for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

The Mumbai management, however, has allayed fears, saying after the match that Bumrah had "recovered well" and will be further assessed on Monday, an ICC report said.

The 25-year-old returned in 1/40 before sustaining the injury after his last delivery of the innings.

Mumbai play their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, but it is unclear at this point whether Bumrah will recover in time for that clash, or indeed, play any part in the rest of the tournament.