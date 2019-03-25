Home Sport IPL News

Jasprit Bumrah has 'recovered well' from shoulder injury

Bumrah walked off the field at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in visible pain after injuring his left shoulder while trying to intercept Rishabh Pant's hit on his follow through.

Published: 25th March 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah reacts after he got hurt | AP

By UNI

MUMBAI: Jasprit Bumrah, the India pacer, has "recovered well" from a shoulder injury sustained during the Indian Premier League 2019 clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Bumrah walked off the field at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in visible pain after injuring his left shoulder while trying to intercept Rishabh Pant's hit on his follow through.

Pant dug out a toe-crusher, and Bumrah attempted to stop the ball with his left hand, but couldn't make clean contact and fell over.

ALSO THERE: Jasprit Bumrah suffers injury in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2019 opener

He lay flat on his back, wincing in pain, even as India team-mates Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai captain, and Pant, among others rushed to him.

Bumrah didn't come out to bat later as Mumbai lost by 37 runs.

It was a huge scare for India, given how crucial Bumrah is to their plans for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

The Mumbai management, however, has allayed fears, saying after the match that Bumrah had "recovered well" and will be further assessed on Monday, an ICC report said.

The 25-year-old returned in 1/40 before sustaining the injury after his last delivery of the innings.

Mumbai play their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, but it is unclear at this point whether Bumrah will recover in time for that clash, or indeed, play any part in the rest of the tournament.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah injury Mumbai Indians IPL IPL 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp