Let cricketers cast their votes in cities they are playing IPL: Ravi Ashwin urges PM Modi

The Kings XI Punjab captain first tweeted and urged the people to cast their votes and choose their rightful leader.

Published: 25th March 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday requested PM Narendra Modi to allow every cricketer playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to cast his vote in the cities they are playing.

Ashwin first tweeted and urged the people to cast their votes and choose their rightful leader. His tweet reads, "Always thought voting is the fulcrum of our democracy and I definitely would like to urge the entire country, each and every one of you from every nook and corner of our country to vote and choose their rightful leader."

In another tweet, Ashwin writes: "I would also like to request you @narendramodi sir to enable every cricketer playing in the IPL to be allowed to cast their votes from whichever place they find themselves at."

