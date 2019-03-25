Home Sport IPL News

Michael Vaughan questions Rishabh Pant's critics in India

Pant was heavily criticised for his mediocre performance during India's ODI series against Australia

Published: 25th March 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant bats against Mumbai Indians (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Just after a scintillating knock of 78 runs off 27 balls from Rishabh Pant on Sunday, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan, asked why Pant keeps getting criticised in India.

Vaughan took the opinion-sharing platform, Twitter and tweeted, "50 off 17 balls for @RishabPant777 ... #IPL2019 ... No idea why he keeps getting criticised In India ... Just let him play the way he plays ..."

Pant was heavily criticised for his mediocre performance during India's ODI series against Australia. Amid criticism, many former players came in to support the 21-year old like Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting.

Pant's this knock came in during the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) and powered his team, Delhi Capitals to have a victorious start against Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, the English player even predicted that Pant will bag the orange cap, a cap which is entitled to a player with most runs, in this edition of the IPL. 

