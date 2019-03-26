Home Sport IPL News

IPL captains including Dhoni, Kohli against 'mankading' in IPL: Rajiv Shukla

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin kicked up a storm on Monday after running out Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the non-strikers' end on his delivery stride.

Published: 26th March 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla, while referring to reports that the underworld don's wife visited Mumbai, also demanded answers from the Centre and the Maharashtra government. (File | PTI)

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League Chairman Rajeev Shukla has claimed that IPL captains, including Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, had decided against 'Mankading' during a meeting held before one of the editions of the event.

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin kicked up a storm on Monday after running out Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the non-strikers' end on his delivery stride, a legally permissible but controversial form of dismissal popularly called 'Mankading', in an IPL match in Jaipur.

Ashwin's action was heavily criticised by RR's brand ambassador Shane Warne, who also questioned those who found nothing wrong with it.

Weighing into the matter, Shukla said a call had been taken to avoid such dismissals in a meeting of captains and match referees in which Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli and Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni were also present.

ALSO READ | RR vs KXIP: Maiden IPL 'mankading' splits opinion

"If I remember in one of the meetings of captains & match referee where I was also present as chairman it had been decided that if non striking batsman steps out bowler as a courtesy will not run him out @IPL @BCCI," he tweeted.

"Most probably this meeting was in Kolkata on the eve of one of the editions of ipl where Dhoni & Virat both were present @BCCI @IPL," he added without specifying the exact edition before which this decision was made.

Ashwin's run out of Buttler is the first case of 'Mankading' in the 12 editions of the IPL.

Rajeev Shukla Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Mankading

