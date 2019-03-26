IPL's first 'mankading': Right or wrong?

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. While his dismissal was completely within the laws of the game, the lack of a warning before the mankad meant Buttler was understandably livid following his dismissal, as a result of which he became the first victim of 'Mankading' in the history of the Indian Premier League.

All the action took place in the 13th over, which was bowled by Ashwin. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the over, Ashwin stopped and with the Englishman out of his crease, he simply removed the bails with Buttler at the non-striker's end, batting on 69 from 43 balls.

Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. The decision went up to the third umpire and with Buttler clearly short of his crease, he was given out and had to depart.

While this was not the first time this has happened to Buttler, the Englishman was furious after Ashwin removed the bails without there even being a warning.

Weighing into the matter, IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla said a call had been taken to avoid such dismissals in a meeting of captains and match referees in which Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli and Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni were also present.

"If I remember in one of the meetings of captains & match referee where I was also present as chairman it had been decided that if non-striking batsman steps out bowler as a courtesy will not run him out @IPL @BCCI," he tweeted.

"Most probably this meeting was in Kolkata on the eve of one of the editions of ipl where Dhoni & Virat both were present @BCCI @IPL," he added without specifying the exact edition before which this decision was made.

Rajasthan were 108 for one in 12.4 overs at that stage. Despite a few sixes after that, they ended up losing the game.