Mumbai Indians' Rasikh Salam is going to be special in next 2-3 years: Yuvraj Singh

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond also praised Salam, saying he was one of better bowlers for the team during its IPL opener against Delhi.

Published: 26th March 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

young fast bowler Rasikh Salam

Mumbai Indians young fast bowler Rasikh Salam (Photo | Twitter@mipaltan)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Impressed with his composure and control over his swing, former India batsman Yuvraj Singh said J&K young fast bowler Rasikh Salam is going to emerge as a special player in the next two to three years.

"Rasikh swung the ball in the nets, that is why the boys wanted to play him. He got hit for a six and four in the last two balls. Other than that, he bowled well," Yuvraj, who scored a half-century on his debut match for the Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals, said.

"I think he did fantastic for his first match in terms of handling the pressure. Pretty much like an international game. I feel he is going to be special in the next 2-3 years," he said in an interview with MITV.

Salam started off with a no-ball against Delhi Captains but responded with a brave bouncer on the free-hit that was pulled towards deep midwicket straight into the palms of a fielder.

On another day, he would have had a wicket on his debut.

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond also praised Salam, saying he was one of better bowlers for the team during its IPL opener against Delhi.

"It was a challenging start but as I said in the pre-camp, things are going to go wrong at times. You are going to bowl a no-ball but the easy thing for Rasikh to do would have been to go to pieces but he certainly didn't.

I thought he showed great composure and was one of our better bowlers," said the coach.

Bond also said Salam has the hunger to learn.

Zaheer Khan, who is Mumbai's Director of Cricket Operations, said Salam is an exciting young prospect who has great temperament.

"Even Rohit Sharma is impressed with Rasikh. He was thinking of giving him an opportunity as early in the season as possible, so exciting times ahead," said Zaheer.

 

