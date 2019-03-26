Home Sport IPL News

Ravichandran Ashwin on Mankading Jos Buttler

A desperate Ashwin did the unthinkable when he mankaded Buttler in controversial circumstances in the 13th over.

Published: 26th March 2019 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

The dismissal is sure to raise fresh debate over the spirit of the game | Twitter@IPL

By PTI

JAIPUR: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has no regrets in 'Mankading' a set Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler, saying these sort of moments are game-changers and a batsman "need to be wary of it" before leaving the crease early.

Ashwin sparked off a big controversy on Monday when he mankaded Buttler, the first to be dismissed in such a manner in the history of the Indian Premier League.

A desperate Ashwin did the unthinkable when he mankaded Buttler in controversial circumstances in the 13th over with the batsman going strong at 69 off 43 balls.

The dismissal is sure to raise fresh debate over the spirit of the game as the off-spinner didn't give the Englishman a prior warning.

But Ashwin said he was completely within his rights to execute such a dismissal, which completely turned the match in Kings XI's favour.

"No real argument on that and it was pretty instinctive. I didn't even load and he just left the crease. We ended on the right side of the coin, but I definitely think that those are game-changing moments and batsmen need to be wary of it," Ashwin said after Kings XI beat Rajasthan by 14 runs.

The Kings XI skipper lauded his bowlers for bringing the team back into the contest.

"We all know that after six overs it is going to slow down. Credit to bowlers on how they bowled. I have been working on a lot of variations, pretty happy that it came out," he said.

"Sam (Curran) had a bad day with the ball, but he came back well. Everybody ticked their boxes. We do have a few options amongst us, but if we can have good five overs, there is nothing like it."

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane refused to comment on the controversial dismissal and left it on the match referee to take a call on the issue.

"We are not supposed to comment on a controversial issue. The match referee will take the call. We will take the decision sportively," he said when asked about the dismissal.

ALSO READ | Three things we learned from Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

Rahane too praised the opposition bowlers for restricting Rajasthan, especially after a superb start to the chase.

"I thought we were batting really well. We started off well at the top and then got another good partnership. Later on we needed 39 off 4 overs and we thought that could have been done easily," he said.

"But Kings XI bowled really well in the last three overs. When you are chasing 180 plus, someone has to go really hard."

Man-of-the-match Chris Gayle, who hit 79 off 47 balls, was happy with his form.

"This is a big ground to be honest. I have been in a good form, so it was good to start on a winning note. Sarfaraz (Khan) got some runs today, which was really good.

"One thing we discussed before the tournament was to win this IPL for the Universe Boss (referring to himself) and the youngsters have got my backing," he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 RR KXIP Jos Buttler Ravichandran Ashwin Ajinkya Rahane Chris Gayle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp