Chris Morris' fan moment with Michael Phelps

By ANI

NEW DELHI: South Africa cricketer Chris Morris got star-struck as he met the 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps in the national capital on Wednesday.

Morris took Instagram to share a picture with the American swimmer Phelps.

"It's not every day you get to meet a GOAT," Morris captioned the post.

Earlier, Phelps took Twitter to share his arrival news.

"The will inside you sums up everything. Your grit, your defiance, your glory. And I am about to witness the will of 1.3 billion Indian people. See you soon India. #wewill #IndiaWill @underarmourin," Phelps said.

The Proteas all-rounder, who will represent Delhi Capitals in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), could not play in a match against Chennai Super Kings on March 26 as he arrived late in the country.

Delhi Capitals will play against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 30 at the Feroz Shah Kotla.