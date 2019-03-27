Home Sport IPL News

Chris Morris' fan moment with Michael Phelps

South Africa cricketer Chris Morris got star-struck as he met the 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps.

Published: 27th March 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Retired US swimmer Michael Phelps speaks prior to the launch of Under Armour in India during a press conference in New Delhi | AFP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: South Africa cricketer Chris Morris got star-struck as he met the 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps in the national capital on Wednesday.

Morris took Instagram to share a picture with the American swimmer Phelps.

"It's not every day you get to meet a GOAT," Morris captioned the post.

Earlier, Phelps took Twitter to share his arrival news.

"The will inside you sums up everything. Your grit, your defiance, your glory. And I am about to witness the will of 1.3 billion Indian people. See you soon India. #wewill #IndiaWill @underarmourin," Phelps said.

ALSO READ | Rio as special as Beijing Olympics, says Michael Phelps

The Proteas all-rounder, who will represent Delhi Capitals in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), could not play in a match against Chennai Super Kings on March 26 as he arrived late in the country.

Delhi Capitals will play against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 30 at the Feroz Shah Kotla. 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 DC Chris Morris Michael Phelps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp