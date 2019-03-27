Home Sport IPL News

DC vs CSK: Michael Phelps gets a taste of IPL

The most successful Olympians of all time is on his maiden visit to India.

Published: 27th March 2019 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Retired US swimmer Michael Phelps speaks prior to the launch of Under Armour in India during a press conference in New Delhi | AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: One of the greatest Olympians of all time, Michael Phelps got a taste of cricket on Tuesday as he watched the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

The winner of an astounding 23 gold medals in Olympics was in town for promotional activity and dropped in for some time at the Kotla in the evening.

"Phelps has never watched cricket and it was a perfect occasion for him to get a taste of India's most popular sport. He came as a guest of Delhi Capitals, who invited him through his sponsors," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

ALSO READ | Rio as special as Beijing Olympics, says Michael Phelps

The 33-year-old from Baltimore in USA is on his maiden visit to India.

He came in after the match started and was around for an hour before leaving.

It was not known whether Phelps found the game as interesting as baseball or felt like yawning like it happened with tennis great Pete Sampras who tried to endure a day at the Lord's during an Ashes Test match.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 DC CSK Michael Phelps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp