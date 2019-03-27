Home Sport IPL News

Quinton de Kock hoping AB de Villiers 'makes a mistake' against MI

De Kock said it will be a big game for MI against RCB and they need a win to get going.

Published: 27th March 2019 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers (File | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Mumbai Indians opening batsman Quinton de Kock Wednesday said his side will have a good chance to win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday if they get AB De Villiers out early.

"AB being AB, he is a big wicket for them. I think if we get him out pretty early, we stand a good chance of doing well in the game.

"So we have spoken about it -- about how we're going to try and get him out and hopefully it comes off tomorrow," de Kock told reporters on the eve of the match at Chinnaswamy stadium.

"Otherwise, we just hope he (de Villiers) makes a mistake," he added.

Considering his team's loss to Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, de Kock said it will be a big game for MI against RCB and they need a win to get going.

"Any big tournament around the world, everybody wants to get off to a good start. Coming into this game, knowing we haven't won a game, so it's a big game for us tomorrow.

"We need to get going with a win and hopefully build some momentum, get things rolling for our campaign this year," he said.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah still being assessed ahead of RCB encounter

Mumbai Indians lost their first match against Delhi by 37 runs, despite Yuvraj Singh's brilliant half-century in his debut match for this franchise.

De Kock said going after RCB bowlers, including Umesh Yadav, would be a tough proposition.

"I have played against Umesh (Yadav), and a couple of their bowlers. When they are bowling well, they are really hard to get going against.

"They have got some good bowlers in their team that they rely on so we are just going to go out there and see what happens and hopefully just come out on top," de Kock said. 

He said he's determined to score heavily in the tournament.

"Playing in this tournament, no matter whom we are playing against or whom I'm playing against, you're always quite determined to score runs whether that's RCB, Delhi, Sunrisers whoever.

"I am always quite determined to contribute towards the team and just get the team over to a winning side. That's what my goal is and what I will try and do," he said.

He added Hardik Pandya and Mitch McClenaghan are going to bounce back in the game.

Replying to a query, de Kock said Rishabh Pant is going to do wonders for India as he has a lot of power in his shots.

"I have played with Rishabh before. I have seen him grow very quickly. He has a lot of power in his shots. He is a very strong boy. I think he is going to be a good investment for India," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 MI RCB Quinton de Kock AB de Villiers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp