Ashwin's Mankad: World’s divided over a thin line

A day after Ravichandran Ashwin effected ‘mankading’ against Jos Buttler in an IPL match, cricket fraternity was divided over the acceptance of this mode of dismissal.

Published: 27th March 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The extent of the debate was such that MCC — which frames the laws of cricket — issued a statement explaining the rule pertaining to this. It added that the only debate was whether Ashwin deliberately paused for Buttler to leave the crease. 

“If it was a deliberate delay, that would be unfair,” it said. But then, it is left to the umpire or third umpire to judge if there was an intention on the bowler’s part to pause and force the error from Buttler. 
Since after watching replays the umpire ruled in the bowler’s favour, the MCC felt “it was understandable how he opted to give Buttler out.”

Elsewhere, a group of former players led by Shane Wa­r­ne said it was ‘unsporting’. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, too, said he wo­uldn’t follow this example. There are others who see nothing wrong with it. Not only is the bowler allowed to this, but the non-striker also derives unfair advantage by leaving the crease early, they argue. Former India spinner Erapalli Prasanna, former Australia star Dean Jones belong to this school.

Irrespective of which side manages to win, the IPL managed to gain a fair amount of publicity in the process. 

