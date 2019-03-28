Home Sport IPL News

Ashwin takes blame for no-ball incident

KKR's Russell was yorked by Shami but had one fielder short of the mandatory four inside the 30-yard circle.

Published: 28th March 2019 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andre Russell

The reprieve was exactly what the Jamaican needed as he hit a 17-ball-48 | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin Wednesday said that he would take the blame for the no-ball incident against Kings XI Punjab which cost his side the IPL match here.

KKR's Andre Russell was yorked by Mohammed Shami off the last delivery of the 17th over when the Jamaican batsman was on three but to the horror of KXIP, the umpire signalled a no-ball as the visiting team was found to have one fielder short of the mandatory four inside the 30-yard circle.

Russell made full use of the reprieve as he hammered five sixes and three fours from the next 11 balls he faced to bludgeoned his way to a 17-ball 48, helping KKR to post a massive 218 for 4.

KKR made 56 runs in 19 balls after the no-ball incident to score their highest IPL total at Eden Gardens.

ALSO READ | Three things we learned from KKR vs KXIP

Asked about the game-changing no-ball incident at the post-match presentation, Ashwin, who was at the centre of the 'Mankading' controversy against Rajasthan Royals two days back, said as captain of the team he would take the blame.

"We weren't really focussed on the small things and they do cost you big in this format. Yes, we definitely have to look at it next game. I'll take the blame (for the no-ball incident)," Ashwin said.

"I should have had a look at it. At that stage, with the slog on, you hope the fielders are switched on but obviously he (Varun Chakravarthy or Hardus Viljoen) was a debutant," he added.

It was not immediately clear as to who Ashwin was referring to as both Varun Chakravarthy and Hardus Viljoen were making their IPL debuts on Wednesday.

Russell, on the other hand, thanked the KXIP player who was outside the 30-yard-circle for ensuring the no-ball.

"Thanks to that guy who was outside the ring. It's the new guy, forgot his name. Thank you. When I get bowled, I thought I had missed out but I saw the guys in dug out signalling no-ball and I was like, please God, let it be a no-ball.

"I did not let it go and capitalised on it," said the big-hitting Jamaican who was adjudged man of the match for the consecutive time.

"Keep getting cars and these awards. I'll have to make a bigger garage."

The 30-year-old Russell won the much-anticipated contest against compatriot Chris Gayle on Wednesday but he said the 'Universe Boss' was still the bigger hitter of the ball.

Russell took the wicket of Gayle who scored just 20 off 13 balls.

"Gayle is like a brother to me. A legend and to get him out early in the first six is big. The plan was to restrict him as best as possible. Today, I hit some big ones but he (Gayle) is still the bigger hitter," said Russell.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 KXIP KKR Ravichandran Ashwin Andre Russell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp