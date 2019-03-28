Hardik Pandya's late cameo takes MI to 187/8 after middle-order collapse

By PTI

BENGALURU: Hardik Pandya's muscled a couple into the stands and one out of sight as Mumbai Indians recovered from a middle-order collapse to post a decent 187 for 8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match on Thursday.

Pandya hit three sixes and two fours in his unbeaten 32 off 14 balls after Yuzvendra Chahal (4/38 in 4 overs) reduced MI from a comfortable 124 for 2 to 147 for 7. MI lost five wickets in a space of 3.3 overs for only 23 runs.

This was after a vintage Yuvraj Singh was raising visions of a six sixes over with three maximums in Chahal's 14th over.

However, he wasn't fourth time lucky as Chahal's courage to maintain flighting the ball yielded results.

Chahal then removed Suryakumar Yadav (38 off 24 balls) and Kieron Pollard in quick succession to bring RCB right back in the match.

It was then left to Hardik Pandya to score the bulk of the 30 runs in the final two overs to take MI to a fighting total on a placid batting track.

In fact, Hardik's third and final six went out of the stadium as he gestured to the dressing rooms pointing his bulging biceps.

However, at the beginning it looked like MI would cross the 200-run mark as Rohit Sharma (48 off 33 balls) and Quinton de Kock (23 off 20) added 54 for the opening stand but it was foiled by Chahal's lion-hearted bowling.