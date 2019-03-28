IPL betting racket busted, five held in Indore

By PTI

INDORE: An IPL cricket betting racket was busted here and five persons were arrested, police said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (headquarters) A K Goswami said while three of the accused are local residents, two are from Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.

"Based on a tip-off, a vehicle standing on the main road at Chikitsak Nagar was searched on Wednesday night and five persons were found accepting bets on the ongoing IPL cricket matches," he said.

"Twenty mobile phones, two laptops, a calculator, two registers and seven notebooks used for betting, were recovered from them," Goswami added.

According to him, the notebooks seized from the accused contained names of 100 punters and information about the financial transactions that ran into several lakhs.

The betting racket was being operated from a rented house in the city and the gang has links in Mumbai and elsewhere, Goswami said, adding that a probe has been launched.