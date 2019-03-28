Home Sport IPL News

MCC changes stance on Ashwin's 'Mankading' of Buttler, says act "not in spirit of game"

The MCC had earlier backed Ashwin's right to run out Buttler at the non-striker's end without a warning on his bowling stride.

Published: 28th March 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin knocked the bails off while bowling and found Jos Buttler out of his crease. Butler was furious at Ashwin but had to leave the firsl after the third upmire gave him out. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: The Marylebone Cricket Club, considered the custodian of cricket laws, has made a U-turn on Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Mankading' of Jos Buttler in an IPL match, saying it found the Indian's action against the spirit of the game after a review.

The MCC had earlier backed Ashwin's right to run out Buttler at the non-striker's end without a warning on his bowling stride. But has changed its position within a day of its original statement.

"Having extensively reviewed the incident again and after further reflection we don't think it was within the spirit of the game," MCC's manager of the Laws, Fraser Stewart was quoted as saying by British newspapers here.

ALSO READ | Ashwin's Mankad: Nobody above rule of law

"We believe the pause was too long between the time Ashwin reached the crease and the moment it was reasonable to expect the ball would be delivered. When Buttler could have reasonably expected the ball to be delivered, he was in his ground."

In its original statement on Tuesday, the MCC had stated, "it has never been in the Laws that a warning should be given to the non-striker and nor is it against the Spirit of Cricket to run out a non-striker who is seeking to gain an advantage by leaving his/her ground early."

Even in its fresh take, the MCC maintained that the non-strikers should remain behind the line till the time the ball is delivered.

"It is also unfair, and against the spirit of cricket, for non-strikers to leave their ground too early. All these debates wouldn't be necessary if non-strikers remained in their ground until the ball is on its way down the pitch," Stewart said.

MCC took responsibility for laws of cricket back in 1788. The changes to the laws are now determined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) but the copyright remains with MCC.

Stewart rejected suggestions that his statement is a change of position by the MCC on the matter.

"We didn't come down either way (in the original statement). We now think at the key moment Buttler was in his ground," he said. Buttler's dismssal was the first case of 'Mankading' in the 12 editions of the IPL.

The incident became contentious as Buttler was still behind the crease when Ashwin was in his delivery stride. The senior off-spinner waited for the batsman to step forward before whipping off the bails.

"Buttler, it is fair to say, did not make a concerted effort to get back into his crease after Ashwin had delayed his delivery, and didn't help himself in that respect," Stewart said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MCC R Ashwin Mankading Jos Buttler IPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp