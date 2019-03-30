Chris Gayle becomes first to smash 300 sixes in IPL

By Online Desk

Chasing a target of 177, KXIP opener Chris Gayle smashed four sixes in his knock against Mumbai Indians at Mohali and, in doing so, became the first batsmen to hit 300 sixes in the history of the IPL.

Gayle scored a quickfire 40 off 24 deliveries before being dismissed with a combined effort by the Pandya brothers. Krunal Pandya was the bowler while Hardik Pandya took a brilliant catch on the boundary line to put an end to a brilliant innings.

Gayle smashed his 300th six in his 114th innings while no other batsman has even hit 200 sixes. AB de Villiers with 192 sixes is second on the list.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya once again provided the final flourish after yet another middle-order collapse as Mumbai Indians managed 176 for 7.

Quinton de Kock with a 39-ball 60 created a platform which the middle-order unfortunately didn't make full use of before Hardik smashed 31 off 19 balls to enable MI get past the 175-run mark.

While De Kock hit six boundaries and two sixes in his innings, Pandya hit three boundaries and a six off Mohammed Shami.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also looked good during his brief stay at the crease, scoring 32 off 18 balls with five fours.