KXIP win toss, put MI in to bat

By PTI

MOHALI: Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

KXIP have made one change, bringing in Murugan Ashwin in place of Varun Chakravarthy.

Mumbai Indians have fielded an unchanged side.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye.