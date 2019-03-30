Samson's ton goes in vain as Warner-Bairstow hand Sunrisers first win in IPL 2019

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was tipped to be a face-off between David Warner and Steve Smith. As it turned out, Smith never got a chance to bat. And Warner grabbed his opportunity with both hands, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad surmount a big total of 199 with an over to spare. The left-hander looked set to surpass Sanju Samson, who made a scintillating 102 for Rajasthan Royals in the first half, but was dismissed on 69.

Warner zoomed off from the word go, hitting the first delivery he faced from medium-pacer Dhawal Kulkarni for four. While his partner Jonny Bairstow (45) played second fiddle during the powerplay of six overs, Warner single-handedly raced his side to 69/0. His 50 came inside this period, off 26 balls.

Sunrisers looked set to finish things off much before the scheduled close, but three wickets in seven deliveries reduced them to 167/5 from 164/2. Skipper Kane Williamson (14), Vijay Shankar (35) and Manish Pandey (1) were the men dismissed. Vijay played a vital knock off just 15 balls with three sixes and ensured that the momentum was not lost. After that, Rashid Khan sealed victory with Yusuf Pathan.

Earlier, Sanju made light work of the reputed Sunrisers bowling line-up, as Royals started off cautiously, but ended putting up a big total. The Kerala batsman was lazy elegance personified. He never looked in a hurry, and made a well-crafted century in 54 deliveries. The way he started was not convincing. Coming in right after Rashid castled Jos Buttler in the fourth over, Sanju edged the first ball and luckily for him, it raced to the boundary.

This began a stand of 119-run between Sanju and Rahane. The team could only manage 35 runs in the powerplay, but the duo gradually accelerated and helped their side reach a formidable total. In the process, they handed another nightmarish outing to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who leaked 55 in four overs, 45 of them came in the last two.

The way things looked in the beginning, a low-scoring game seemed to be on the cards. Bhuvneshwar and Sandeep Sharma with Rashid gave Sunrisers the perfect start by maintaining a tight line in the powerplay. What followed was a near-perfect display of batting. While Sanju went for the occasional maximum shot, Rahane played the anchor. The first six came in the seventh over, when Sanju hit Shahbaz Nadeem over deep mid-wicket.

The famed pace bowlers of Sunrisers seemed hapless. The only one putting some pressure on the batsmen was Rashid. But his services were over by the 15th over. Sensing this opportunity, Rahane wanted to accelerate the pace of the innings, but was out for a stroke-filled 70. Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 198/2 in 20 ovs (Sanju 102 n.o, Rahane 70) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad 201/5 in 19 ovs (Warner 69, Bairstow 45, Vijay 35).