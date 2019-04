By PTI

HYDERABAD: Openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner scored a century each to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to a formidable 231 for two against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match, here Sunday.

Bairstow scored 114 while comeback-man Warner remained unbeaten on exact 100 after RCB skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl.

RCB are yet to win a match this season.

Brief Scores: Surisers Hyderabad: 231 for 2 in 20 overs.

(J Bairstow 114, D Warner 100 not out; Y Cahal 1/44).