MI captain Rohit Sharma fined for slow over-rate

By PTI

MOHALI: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on Saturday fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab here.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said in a media release.

KXIP won the match by eight wickets as MI suffered their second loss of the season in the game, which started at 4 PM but went beyond the stipulated 7:30 PM before the hosts hit the winning runs.

ALSO READ | We were very clinical, didn't take any risks: Mayank Agarwal