Prayas Barman makes debut as RCB win toss, elect to bowl against SRH

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here Sunday.

Sunrisers made two changes, replacing injured Kane Williamson for Mohammad Nabi and Deepak Hooda for Shabaz Nadeem.

For RCB, 16-year-old Prayas Ray Barman will make his debut in place of Navdeep Saini.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), David Warner, Johnny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel (wk), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Prayas Ray Barman, Yuzvendra Chahal.