Dwayne Bravo terms MS Dhoni the best captain he has played under

The West Indies all-rounder also spoke about how IPL enhances players' skills and his country's World Cup chances.

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:46 PM

MS Dhoni

Bravo also reaffirmed his admiration for MS Dhoni's leadership | AP

By PTI

CHENNAI: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday said Indian Premier League enhances players' skills and every team has some high profile coaches to iron out the flaws.

A big-hitter on the field, Bravo reiterated that the West Indies would pose a threat to all the teams in the coming World Cup as it had a sledgehammer in Chris Gayle and the dangerous Andre Russell who has been in great form this season.

A key player for Chennai Super Kings, Bravo also reaffirmed his admiration for MS Dhoni's leadership and again termed him the best captain he has played under.

"I think IPL helps domestic players. It also helps international players. You are being coached by some of the best coaches in the world.

"I think that is the beauty of IPL. Players get an opportunity to improve their skills", Bravo, here for a promotional event, told PTI.

Asked how much he enjoyed playing for Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise promoted by India Cements Ltd, the all-rounder said he enjoyed a lot playing for CSK.

"It is one of my favourite teams. It is my biggest fan base overseas, it is no secret. It is always good to wear the yellow jersey," he said.

About the West Indies' chances at the World Cup, he said, "the chances of West Indies winning the cup are just as good as every other team's. West Indies is just as good as any other team.

"Universal boss (Chris Gayle) is there. Andre Russell is there. (Shannon) Gabriel is there. So they have very good players, all match winners. So look out for them."

ALSO READ | Dhoni discloses the secret behind his quick stumpings

Bravo heaped praise on Dhoni and reiterated that he was the best captain in the world he has played under.

"It is no secret. I love, I can say much about MSD leadership. everyone knows. He is the best in the world," he added.

Asked who was the best singer in CSK, he shot back, "Whom do you think? It is Suresh Raina."

