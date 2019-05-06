Home Sport IPL News

MS Dhoni flies down to Ranchi to vote; shoots video with Ziva

Dhoni reached the polling station less than 24 hours after leading CSK  in an IPL game against KXIP.

MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva. (Instagram Photo | @zivasinghdhoni006)

RANCHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni found time in the middle of his hectic IPL schedule to head home and cast his vote alongside his family on Monday.

The iconic Indian cricket was at the polling booth less than 24 hours after he led Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

After casting his vote, Dhoni uploaded a short video on social media where his daughter Ziva told his father's army of fans to "go and vote just like Mumma and Papa did".

On Tuesday in Chennai, Dhoni will lead CSK against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of the IPL.

